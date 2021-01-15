Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Raised to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Upwork by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $11,080,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

