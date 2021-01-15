ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

