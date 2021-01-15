Robert W. Baird Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -235.81 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

