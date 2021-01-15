Roland L. Williams Sells 2,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

ABTX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $753.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

