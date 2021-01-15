Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

