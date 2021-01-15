Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,243 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

