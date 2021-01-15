Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Purchases $69,184.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LNDC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Landec by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

