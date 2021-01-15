Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Purchases $69,184.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LNDC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.89.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
About Landec
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.
