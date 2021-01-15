Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $213,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $471.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.