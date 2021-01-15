Donald William Nicholson Purchases 4,081 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GBIO opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $144,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $10,632,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $2,497,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

