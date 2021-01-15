Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,917 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 109.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.98 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.