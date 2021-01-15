Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.