AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells $115,000.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $9.45 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

