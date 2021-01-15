CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.