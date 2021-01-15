Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Price Target to $60.00

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EAR. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

