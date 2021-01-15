Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

ENDP stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

