B. Riley Raises Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $69.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.