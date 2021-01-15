Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

