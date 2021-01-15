Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $11.00. Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 181,358 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.07.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

