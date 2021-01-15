Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) (LON:PLI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $183.14

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) (LON:PLI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.14 and traded as low as $24.80. Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1,279 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.75. The company has a market capitalization of £522.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) Company Profile (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

