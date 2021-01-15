Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and traded as low as $81.80. Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 547,201 shares traded.

About Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF)

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

