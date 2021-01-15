Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post sales of $479.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.03 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

