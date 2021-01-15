Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 81 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

