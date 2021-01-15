Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 409 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of CPT opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

