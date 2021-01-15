Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Short Interest Up 159.2% in December

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the December 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:APXT opened at $16.95 on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

