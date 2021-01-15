Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Rises By 165.1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

