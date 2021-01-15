Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce $316.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $321.94 million. RingCentral reported sales of $252.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James upped their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.46.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.52. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $405.46.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $65,568,833. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

