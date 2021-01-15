Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 959,019 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

