VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $2.41. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,326,855 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.