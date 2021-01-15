JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,093.06

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.06 and traded as high as $1,145.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) shares last traded at $1,122.50, with a volume of 45,219 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,093.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.