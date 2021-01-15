Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Rises By 160.7%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $12.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.