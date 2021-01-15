EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 73,827 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.