Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 395 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

