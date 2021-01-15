Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 377 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova grew its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.12. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.