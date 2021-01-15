Morgan Stanley Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $250.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $235.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $239.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

