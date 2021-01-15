Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust demand for its solid state drive (SSD) controllers. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales, is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Further, new design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, from NAND makers, bode well. Recently, the company announced upbeat preliminary results for Q4. Fourth-quarter revenues are likely to reflect gains from recovery in sales of eMMC and UFS controllers and continued momentum in SSD controller sales. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

SIMO opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

