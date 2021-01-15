Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

