Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Main First Bank raised Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snam presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Snam alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Monday. Snam has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.