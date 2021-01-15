Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,917 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,788,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

