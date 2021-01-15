Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RARE. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.12.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $139.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,788. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

