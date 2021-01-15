Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

