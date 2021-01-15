Insider Buying: Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Major Shareholder Buys $213,948.28 in Stock

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 58,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 138,641 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $422,855.05.

On Monday, November 2nd, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167,794.20.

OTCMKTS DVCR opened at $4.12 on Friday. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of 412.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.97 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.