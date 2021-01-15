Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $158,700.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $133,766.64.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $563.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atreca by 723.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

