Brian Harris Sells 19,355 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $31,080.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,720.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

