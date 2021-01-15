Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,027,036 shares of company stock worth $10,827,703. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.