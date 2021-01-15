Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.