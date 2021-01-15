Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

COOP opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.