Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,338 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 515,024 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108,838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 435,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 435,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 681,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 268,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 198,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $40.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

