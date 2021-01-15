Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

