Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

