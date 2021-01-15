Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $809,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.